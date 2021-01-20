Trump’s Out, Biden’s In: America’s 46th President Calls For Healing And Peace In First Speech

There is officially a new leader of the free world as Joseph R. Biden has been officially sworn in as the USA’s 46th President, ending the controversial Donald Trump era.

Biden is set to follow one of the most divisive and brash US presidencies ever witnessed – and he is set to begin his presidency by reversing some of Trump’s most controversial orders, including leaving the environmental Paris Agreement.

The 78-year-old was sworn in Wednesday evening at a major ceremony featuring former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W Bush – however, Trump himself refused to attend and was instead last seen flying to Florida in a helicopter.

In his first ever speech as president, Biden called for humility and a peaceful transition of power – but acknowledged that this was a day that so many around the world had been waiting for.