Trust Gap Between Abela And Grech Stands At 7.4% After PN Makes Significant Gains In Surveys 

The trust gap between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Bernard Grech has narrowed down by 7.4%, with the latest surveys showing significant gains for the newly-elected PN Leader.

A Malta Today survey uncovered that Abela’s trust rating stands at 42.1%, five down from last month’s results and the worst since being appointed as Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Grech’s trust rating stands at 34.7%, a five percentage point improvement.

It is the closest Grech has been to Abela since his election, with the Prime Minister subject to recent criticism over inaction when it came to serious allegations regarding Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar; and alleged interference when it came to Grech’s tax issues.

Abela is still more popular than Grech across all age groups, even if Grech has made large gains. Worrying for Abela is Grech securing the trust of 11.7% of 2017 PL voters, compared to his 6.4% trust rating among PN voters.

A significant portion of the survey had no faith in either Grech or Abela, with around 19.1% saying that had no trust in the political leaders.

Grech’s gains have been reflected in his party’s position, who according to surveys has reduced to gap to 21,000 votes. Support for the PN stood at 33.6%, while support for the PL stood at 42.1%, a slight drop when compared to the previous month.

Significant for the PN is that it is beating the PL when it comes to the 18-35 age group. However, it should be noted that close to 35% of respondents said that they either ‘didn’t know’ who they would vote for or that they wouldn’t vote.

It’s not all positive for the PN. Recent surveys had shown significant gains for the PN in Gozo. However, according to surveys Abela has regained a lead in the region.

