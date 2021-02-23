Truth Will Surface, Bernard Grech Says After Dramatic Day In Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Case

“The news that one of the suspects has pleaded guilty will give this case a new lease of life. We’ve already seen more arrests today and we now expect this case to truly start progressing,” he said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has expressed satisfaction at today’s developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case, stating he is confident that the whole truth will surface.

“Our country has suffered a lot because of this crime, not only the macabre manner in which a journalist, mother and Maltese person was killed outside her own home but also because of everything we’ve found out about the involvement of high-ranking officials within the Labour government.”

“They’ve been fighting for three and a half years for the truth to surface. However, the truth will surface, and we must ensure that it surfaces in full.”

Earlier today, triggerman Vince Muscat pleaded guilty to the murder of Caruana Galizia and was given a reduced sentence of 15 years in jail.

In return, he will testify against brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, the two brothers who were also charged with carrying out the journalist’s murder. He will also likely testify in other cases linked to the information he’s providing police, including on the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, for which he’s been given a pardon.

What do you make of today’s development?