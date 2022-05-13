Tumas Fenech’s Body Will Not Be Exhumed For Paternity Test 

Tumas Fenech, the late business magnate, will not be exhumed for a paternity test requested by a man claiming to be one of his heirs.

A court of appeal rescinded a court order allowing the exhumation, according to a report in the Times of Malta, with the man claiming that Fenech was his biological father.

Victor Buttigieg, an inmate at Corradino Correctional Facility, has claimed that he has long suspected that Fenech was his father and had requested genetic testing to confirm.

Buttigieg claims that his mother detailed her alleged affair with Fenech, her former boss, on her death bed. He claims that Fenech would shower his mother with gifts and even gave him a car when he turned 18.

He also says that DNA tests showed that he did not share the same father as his brothers and sisters.

A court had initially agreed that Buttigieg’s request for genetic testing was justified. However, Fenech’s heirs argued that Buttigieg’s evidence did not relate to the circumstances surrounding his birth or his certificate, which lists the Buttigieg couple his parents.

Buttigieg will now need to find evidence suggesting a relationship at his time of birth before a request for exhumation is can be approved.

It will now go back to Family Court.

What do you think of the case?