Tumas Group Investigating Who Paid For Joseph Muscat’s And Minister’s Stay At French Hotel

Tumas Group has launched an internal investigation into who footed the bill for a holiday by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis at the Hilton Hotel in France.

The business group’s CEO Ray Fenech told The Malta Independent that his company is trying to establish whether the bill was paid by the company itself, the politicians or a third party. However, he said the process could take some time seeing as the Évian-Les-Bains hotel is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Lovin Malta revealed yesterday that Yorgen Fenech, the former Tumas Group owner and the main suspect in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, had funded the accommodation costs for Muscat and Zammit Lewis.

Zammit Lewis said the holiday took place in 2014, but sources told Lovin Malta that it took place in Easter 2017. Muscat couldn’t remember when the trip took place but relied on Zammit Lewis’ statement.

Neither Muscat nor Zammit Lewis has produced any receipts or information to confirm that they paid for the stay themselves, although the Justice Minister has published photos which he said were taken during a family holiday to Sicily in Easter 2017, which would contradict Lovin Malta’s sources.

Ray Fenech said his business’ policy is that any “freebies” must be brought to the attention of the chairman before being signed off. George Fenech, Yorgen Fenech’s father, was Tumas Group’s chairman prior to his death in December 2014, after which he was succeeded by Ray Fenech.