Tuna’s Fresh Remains Dumped Near Top Of The World Field In Għargħur

A Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq resident came across a grisly find when driving through a Ġħargħur area known as Top Of The World.

“I was going home when I see this shiny silver head in front of me, and I see this tuna,” the resident told Lovin Malta.

“It looks very fresh and it doesn’t smell at all – it looks like somebody literally got a tuna, filleted it, put it in a cooler and left the remains out here in the open.”

The tuna’s head and fins can be seen among the leftover guts and bones dumped to the side of the road. The resident said she now plans on contacting the local council to have it removed before it begins rotting in the heat.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW