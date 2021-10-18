Tunisian Fishing Poachers Impounded In Malta After AFM Operation

Two Tunisian fishing vessels have been impounded by Malta’s Armed Forces after they were discovered off the coast of Gozo.

On Sunday 17th October, the AFM intercepted the vessels while they were fishing in Malta’s Fisheries Conservation and Management Zone.

The two fishing vessels were boarded by AFM personnel and were escorted to Valletta Grand Harbour during the night for further investigation by Malta’s Fisheries Department and the Malta Police Force.

Tensions between Maltese fisherman and their Tunisian counterparts have been on the rise in recent months.

Local fishermen have reported increasing hostility due to Tunisian poachers, who they say threaten them with machetes and Molotov cocktails. They also warn of a large green vessel nicknamed Bin Laden, threatening to ram Maltese boats.

Photo credit: AFM