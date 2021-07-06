Turkish Breakfasts Have Landed In Malta – And They May Be The Perfect Brunch Option
When it comes to breakfast options in Malta, the island really isn’t lacking, with affordable and delicious options like ftira biż-żejt or even the humble pastizz being obvious options, and fancier fare like poached eggs with hollandaise sauce becoming more and more available.
However, anyone looking for an over-the-top spread that hits on all the flavour points need to look no further than Turkish breakfasts.
Featuring a tabletop spread that includes everything from eggs and meats to fresh veggies, fruits and all sorts of breads and dips and other goodies, this might be the perfect breakfast/brunch option for those who absolutely need multiple flavours that they can pick and choose from to their heart’s content.
Typically around €20 to €25 total for two people, Lovin Malta tried two Turkish breakfasts to see if they really were the best start to one’s day.
Moo’s Kebab, Gzira
A typical Turkish breakfast will include most of the following generally: different breads, at least five dips (such as tahini, sweet and tart jams, hazelnut spread, spicy spreads), Turkish butter, whipped cream, two types of olive, olive oil, a fruit salad, a cheese platter, a prepped veggie platter, Turkish sausage, chips, grilled veggies, an egg and tomato omelette, a boiled egg and some wraps.
You also get a large pot of Turkish tea.
You can also order a portion of sucuklu – Turkish salami and eggs, a great alternative to bacon and eggs.
And as strange chips may be for breakfast, they really hit the spot when combining flavours and textures.
Ever tried chips, nutella and cucumber? Probably not – but you now can, if you want to.
Kebab Factory, Msida
Kebab Factory, who have developed a great reputation as they expand across the islands, show just what their delicious spread features in some delectable Instagram videos.
The ever-important sukuclu comes with the spread this time, alongside all types of other flavours.
Kebab Factory also offer ayran – the popular cold savoury yogurt and salt beverage – on tap.
Later updates to their breakfast also saw the inclusion of other breakfast items like pancakes.
It is available only from Kebab Factory Msida, between 8am and 3pm.
Whether you’ve had a late night out, looking for a cheat meal that isn’t totally sinful or just love combining flavours and textures, grabbing a Turkish breakfast and enjoying a long conversation over the practically never-ending meal may be exactly what you are looking for.
