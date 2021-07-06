Turkish Breakfasts Have Landed In Malta – And They May Be The Perfect Brunch Option

When it comes to breakfast options in Malta, the island really isn’t lacking, with affordable and delicious options like ftira biż-żejt or even the humble pastizz being obvious options, and fancier fare like poached eggs with hollandaise sauce becoming more and more available.

However, anyone looking for an over-the-top spread that hits on all the flavour points need to look no further than Turkish breakfasts.

Featuring a tabletop spread that includes everything from eggs and meats to fresh veggies, fruits and all sorts of breads and dips and other goodies, this might be the perfect breakfast/brunch option for those who absolutely need multiple flavours that they can pick and choose from to their heart’s content.

Typically around €20 to €25 total for two people, Lovin Malta tried two Turkish breakfasts to see if they really were the best start to one’s day.

Moo’s Kebab, Gzira

A typical Turkish breakfast will include most of the following generally: different breads, at least five dips (such as tahini, sweet and tart jams, hazelnut spread, spicy spreads), Turkish butter, whipped cream, two types of olive, olive oil, a fruit salad, a cheese platter, a prepped veggie platter, Turkish sausage, chips, grilled veggies, an egg and tomato omelette, a boiled egg and some wraps.

You also get a large pot of Turkish tea.