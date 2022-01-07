TVM Called Out For Using Photo Of David Muscat At Daphne Caruana Galizia Protest Site For Hate Speech Report
TVM has been called out for using an image with Father David Muscat in front of the Daphne Caruana Galizia protest site beneath the Great Siege Memorial to report on his hate speech case involving the LGBTIQ+ community.
“It is obvious that [TVM Head of News] Norma Saliba and her colleagues at PBS used this video to try to associate David Muscat with us, with our fight for justice and with the murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia,” Repubblika President Robert Aquilina wrote on social media.
“This is despite Norma Saliba knowing that David Muscat was NEVER invited and NEVER addressed our activities. Despite knowing that when David Muscat invited himself to attend our protest, he was immediately told to leave by Daphne Caruana Galizia’s relatives.”
“If you still have any shame, apologise to us activists and the Caruana Galizia family.”
Muscat is set to be charged in court over online hate speech. This comes after Muscat published comments online comparing being gay to things like being possessed by a demon or being schizophrenic, in the wake of the brutal public murder of Polish woman Paulina Dembska at the hands of Maltese national Abner Aquilina.
Muscat was called in by police after everyone from Equality Minister Owen Bonnici to Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli called on police to investigate the cleric’s online comments.
Since his comments were made public, a Maltese fashion designer has co-opted his offensive words into a new designer line, with proceeds going towards queer NGOs on the island.
Archbishop Charles Scicluna has publicly apologised for the priest, saying he was “shocked” when he saw what Muscat had said.
