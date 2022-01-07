TVM Called Out For Using Photo Of David Muscat At Daphne Caruana Galizia Protest Site For Hate Speech Report

TVM has been called out for using an image with Father David Muscat in front of the Daphne Caruana Galizia protest site beneath the Great Siege Memorial to report on his hate speech case involving the LGBTIQ+ community.

“It is obvious that [TVM Head of News] Norma Saliba and her colleagues at PBS used this video to try to associate David Muscat with us, with our fight for justice and with the murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia,” Repubblika President Robert Aquilina wrote on social media.

“This is despite Norma Saliba knowing that David Muscat was NEVER invited and NEVER addressed our activities. Despite knowing that when David Muscat invited himself to attend our protest, he was immediately told to leave by Daphne Caruana Galizia’s relatives.”

“If you still have any shame, apologise to us activists and the Caruana Galizia family.”