TVM Journalist Keith Demicoli Resigns

Journalist Keith Demicoli has reportedly resigned from Television Malta.

According to Net News, Demicoli handed in his resignation letter to the Board of Directors at Public Broadcasting Services yesterday.

Demicoli was one of the most well-known faces to report for TVM, and was a journalist with the national broadcaster since 2008.

Lovin Malta is informed that Demicoli is taking up a position at the Chamber of Commerce.

This comes as the Broadcasting Authority found TVM guilty of not being impartial today. It found that TVM failing to report about a testimony of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in the court case against the dubious sale of three public hospitals.

Following a case filed by the Nationalist Party, the BA found that Muscat’s testimony was of news value and of national interest and therefore should have been reported.

