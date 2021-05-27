‘TVM Made A Profit From Eurovision In 2016,’ Says Destiny’s Manager Over Spending ‘Drama’

He made the comment in reaction to claims that Malta spent up to €700,000 on this year’s entry, where Destiny placed 7th after being tipped as a favourite to win the contest.

Destiny’s manager Howard Keith Debono has pointed out that the national broadcaster made a profit in 2016 when Ira Losco was Malta’s contender in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Describing the contest as a “light-hearted TV show”, Debono said he agreed with questioning the use of taxpayer money and it would be “unacceptable” if it was used to place bets on Destiny’s chances. However, he was skeptical about the reasons behind the questions being asked.

“I strongly question the motivation behind all this drama, which honestly if I were Destiny I’ll be saying to myself: Jesus, do they have so little faith in me and our result and why we achieved it? Is there nothing to our credit?”

If money was not spent on betting on Destiny, “then a whole new level of shame will need to be addressed,” he said.

“Ironically, same as happened in 2016 which clearly showed TVM actually made a profit from that entry. Shall we address all the events with taxpayer’s money? Then again we are never happy with anything so I’m not surprised either!”

News emerged yesterday that OPM Minister Carmelo Abela called for an immediate audit into the spending by PBS on this year’s entry.

