‘Zookeeper Refused To Apologise’: TV Host Reveals What Happened After Moira Delia Walked Out On Debate

TVM producer and journalist, Glen Falzon, has spoken out about Moira Delia walking out of a televised debate with zookeeper Chris Borg as he continuously interrupted her yesterday. “People have a right to speak and draw conclusions about what happened during the programme, but they don’t know what happened behind the scenes. So for the sake of correctness and informing people on the whole truth, I must say the following,” Falzon said in a Facebook statement.

Delia and Borg were invited as guests on the programme Insights where they were supposed to discuss the topic of zoos in Malta, and whether they should be better regulated. However, this debate soon turned sour as the zookeeper continuously insisted that the activist was lying after she claimed that Borg would occasionally walk a bear he had at his zoo on a chain. “I do not lie,” Delia maintained, before choosing to storm out of the programme, clearly frustrated at the zookeeper’s loud accusations. Falzon, the host of the debate, has spoken out, however, to give the inside version of events to the public.

“In the live broadcast, Moira Delia walked out of the studio while debating with Chris Borg. And at that time I asked to go to commercials,” he explained. “During the commercials, I spoke to the two guests in front of everyone. Moira Delia did not want to continue the debate until Chris Borg apologised for calling her a liar, while Borg refused to do so,” he continued. Falzon then attempted to compromise with the two passionate debaters by suggesting two proposals. Firstly, he proposed that the program continue with the debate. Secondly, he suggested changing the format of the programme and conducting two separate one-on-one interviews with the guest. Nonetheless, no agreement was reached. “As a producer and broadcaster of the program, I had the responsibility to decide in these circumstances… and so I did,” he said. “I decided to continue with the candidates of the two parties that were scheduled to debate in the programme later. And with my hand on my heart, I feel like I made the right decision.” Delia also spoke out in a Facebook post where she reiterated that she was not a liar, “I take my work very seriously and I have no reason to lie.” “My interest is simply giving a voice to these animals.”