Twenty Two Loggerhead Turtles Hatch From Unreported Nest In Ramla L-Ħamra
Twenty two loggerhead turtles hatched from an unreported nest in Gozo’s Ramla L-Ħamra, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said today.
The turtles were discovered by members of the public last night who immediately reported them to Nature Trust.
ERA said that the nest was located in the vicinity of a nest laid by turtles at the bay last year.
Last year saw a number of turtle nests laid around the island with volunteers from Nature Trust camping out at the various sites to ensure that the nests weren’t disturbed.
Given that this nest had not been noticed before the turtles hatched, it received no such protection.
A perimeter has now been erected around the site and along the path to the sea. “Constant monitoring will now continue until the nest is opened to ascertain the number of hatched and unhatched eggs,” ERA said.
The authority thanked Nature Trust for their “sterling job” in conserving protected species.
“This work is possible through the ongoing collaboration between ERA and Nature Trust,” ERA said, adding that it funded Nature Trust’s work in rehabilitating and reintroducing injured and stranded protected species into the wild.
“Nature Trust volunteers play an invaluable role in these processes. ERA would like to thank them, as well as the members of the public who informed them about the hatchlings.”
ERA reminded the public that it should report any turtle nests discovered on Malta’s beaches.
