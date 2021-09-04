Twenty Two Loggerhead Turtles Hatch From Unreported Nest In Ramla L-Ħamra

Twenty two loggerhead turtles hatched from an unreported nest in Gozo’s Ramla L-Ħamra, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said today.

The turtles were discovered by members of the public last night who immediately reported them to Nature Trust.

ERA said that the nest was located in the vicinity of a nest laid by turtles at the bay last year.

Last year saw a number of turtle nests laid around the island with volunteers from Nature Trust camping out at the various sites to ensure that the nests weren’t disturbed.