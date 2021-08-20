Twix, Bounty And Snickers Ice Cream May Contain Pesticide, Malta’s Health Authorities Warn

The general public is being urged to avoid consuming certain ice creams on a regular basis in light of the fact that they may contain pesticides.

According to Malta’s Environmental Health Directorate, Snickers, Twix and Bounty ice cream may contain ethylene oxide coming from one of the ingredients used.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide used in foods. However, its use as such is not authorised for food sold in the European Union.

“Although consumption of the product is not an immediate risk, there is a greater risk if foods contaminated with this chemical are eaten for a long period of time. Therefore, the consumption of products containing this chemical should be reduced as much as possible,” the Environmental Health Directorate warned.

A list of the products in question can be found below: