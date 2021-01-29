Two Animals Suspected To Be Foxes Spotted In Żebbuġ, Possibly Dead

Two animals suspected to be foxes have been spotted in Żebbuġ.

Images were sent to Lovin Malta show the two animals laying on the road in Triq L-Imdina, Żebbuġ.

Lovin Malta reached out to the Maintenance and Cleansing Department to confirm whether authorities were aware of the animals, however they were unable to confirm that they were.

The images were taken at around 8am today.

One of the pair has dark fur while the other’s is white; the case is reportedly being investigated by the Animal Rights Ministry, according to ONE News. However, the Animal Rights Ministry was unable to confirm this when Lovin Malta reached out to them.

Foxes are not typically found in the wild in Malta, though some animal and pet shops do sell them on the island.

Have you ever seen foxes in Malta?