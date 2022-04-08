د . إAEDSRر . س

Two Arrested In Qormi Over A Number Of Suspected Crimes, Including Dangerous Driving

Police have arrested two people in Qormi over a number of suspected crimes. 

A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that arrests have been made over dangerous driving and other suspected crimes, with photos showing the operation took place right outside the Joinwell store.

ONE News reported that the arrests are related to a series of armed robberies from a number of shops in Qormi.

Significant traffic has also been spotted in the area, although no roads have been closed.  

More details as they come in 

