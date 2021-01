Two cars, being driven by a 29-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay and a 34-year-old man from Ħal-Qormi, flipped over on the Mrieħel Bypass.

The incident happened at around 9am this morning after the two cars collided.

The 29-year-old was driving a Nissan Juke, whilst the 34-year-old was driving a Toyota Vitz.

No serious injuries were reported following the incident, although the 34-year-old man went to a nearby poly clinic.

