One Death And 332 New Recoveries As 63 More COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta

There were 332 new recoveries from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours alongside 67 new cases.

Two people have passed away from virus-related issues in the same time period, bringing the total death total up to 387.

One person died in hospital overnight, a 73-year-old male.

There are now 1,132 active cases on the island.

So far, 180,587 vaccine doses have been administered of which 51,237 were second doses.

What do you think of these figures? Comment below