One Death And 332 New Recoveries As 63 More COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta

There were 332 new recoveries from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours alongside 67 new cases.

Two people have passed away from virus-related issues in the same time period, bringing the total death total up to 387.

One person died in hospital overnight, a 73-year-old male.

There are now 1,132 active cases on the island.

So far, 180,587 vaccine doses have been administered of which 51,237 were second doses.

