Two Deaths As Malta Exceeds Over 200 New COVID-19 Cases In The Last 24 Hours

There are 202 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta according to the latest medical bulletin published by the Health Ministry.

There were also two more deaths in the last 24 hours, meaning the total death toll is up to 284.

An 85-year-old woman died while receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital last night while an 81-year-old passed away at St Vincent De Paule.

With 146 more recoveries, Malta’s active cases rose slightly to 2,406. 

 

In the last 24 hours, 3,206 swab tests were carried out.

Meanwhile, 1,050 people have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This means a total of 41,285 doses have been administered since Malta’s vaccination programme began.

