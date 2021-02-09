Two Deaths As Malta Exceeds Over 200 New COVID-19 Cases In The Last 24 Hours

There are 202 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta according to the latest medical bulletin published by the Health Ministry.

There were also two more deaths in the last 24 hours, meaning the total death toll is up to 284.

An 85-year-old woman died while receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital last night while an 81-year-old passed away at St Vincent De Paule.

With 146 more recoveries, Malta’s active cases rose slightly to 2,406.