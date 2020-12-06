Two Elderly COVID-19 Patients Pass Away In Malta

Malta’s Health Ministry has just announced the passing of two COVID-19 patients.

This brings the country’s virus death toll up to 153.

The first victim is a 69-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on 21st November. He passed away yesterday night at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second victim is an 81-year-old man who resided at the St Vincent de Paul Care Home. He tested positive for the virus on 18th November and passed away earlier today at the same care home.

RIP