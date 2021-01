Two more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the virus, according to the Health Ministry.

The first was an 85-year-old man, who was confirmed positive on the January 7th and died yesterday in Mater Dei Hospital.

The second case was a 77-year-old woman, who tested positive for the virus on January 3rd. She also passed away receiving hospital treatment.

With two more deaths, the total toll is at 233.

RIP