Two Elderly Men Die While Positive For COVID-19 In Malta
Two men have become the latest COVID-19 victims in Malta, the Health Ministry has announced.
One 82-year-old man passed away in his home on 8th November, with the swab test confirming he was COVID-19 positive being done after his death.
In the second case, a 78-year-old man died in Mater Dei on 10th November. It also resulted that he was COVID-19 positive after he died.
The Health Ministry has expressed their condolences over the latest deaths and appealed to people to follow social distancing guidelines.