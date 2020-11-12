Two Elderly Men Die While Positive For COVID-19 In Malta

Two men have become the latest COVID-19 victims in Malta, the Health Ministry has announced.

One 82-year-old man passed away in his home on 8th November, with the swab test confirming he was COVID-19 positive being done after his death.

In the second case, a 78-year-old man died in Mater Dei on 10th November. It also resulted that he was COVID-19 positive after he died.

The Health Ministry has expressed their condolences over the latest deaths and appealed to people to follow social distancing guidelines.

RIP