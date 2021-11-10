Two Female Prison Guards Charged Over Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu’s Death

Two female prisons guards have been charged with the involuntary homicide of inmate Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu.

The two women, aged 41 and 52, pleaded not guilty. The pair were charged following a magisterial inquiry. Today’s sitting comes just a few hours after another inmate committed suicide in prison. Director Alex Dalli has suspended himself.

The young woman was discovered unconscious in her cell on 16th June, dying three weeks later. At the time, the prison claimed that she was not suicidal, a claim which has been resoundingly dismissed by the victim’s father.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Martin Borg Nicholas detailed how his daughter experienced episodes of bullying and periods of isolation over minor issues.

He explained how the prison wardens even gave her the blanket and a pair of jogging trousers she used for her suicide attempt after she told them she felt suicidal.

“On one occasion, this warden ordered Kim to wash the corridor. When she finished, she kicked the bucket of water and ordered her to do it again. When she flipped and threw the mop to the ground, it earned her three days in isolation,” he said.

The two wardens could have a four-year prison sentence. Martin Borg Nicholas is looking to file a constitutional case against the state and the director.

An inquiry has been launched into the prison after a series of deaths inside its walls. It was triggered after another inmate committed suicide weeks after this incident.

The next sitting is set for 12th January at 9.50am.

