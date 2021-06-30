Two Firefighters Hospitalised After Vehicle Overturns In Qormi Valley En Route To Fire

Two members of the Civil Protection Department have been hospitalised following an accident that occurred as they were on their way to put out a fire.

A 22-year-old male driver and a 37-year-old male passenger were on their way to put out a fire at a location in Siġġiewi when the Land Rover overturned en route.

The driver lost control of the vehicle before hitting a fence and falling a short distance in a valley in Qormi.

Their colleagues were called onto the scene alongside two medical teams to provide medical support to the firefighters.

They were taken to Mater Dei hospital, and their conditions are as yet unknown.

Police are investigating the case.

