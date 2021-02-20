Two French And A Libyan Man Charged After Trying To Leave Malta With Fake COVID-19 Test Results

Three men have been charged after trying to leave Malta with fake COVID-19 tests.

Two French men, Tabatoni Samuel Numa, 25 and Jean Marine Michelosi, 24, were caught at Malta International Airport on Friday with fake test results.

Travellers entering France must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their flight.

Times of Malta reported that both men pleaded guilty to charges this morning. Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace handed them both a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years.

A third man, a Libyan national, pleaded guilty to the same charges. The fake COVID-19 test he presented at the airport was expired on Friday.

He has been conditionally discharged for two years because he is helping police in an investigation to catch people producing fake COVID-19 certificates.

Europol, the EU’s police agency, has warned that criminals are selling fake negative COVID-19 test certificates in major airports and stations across Europe.

Most European countries required incoming travellers to produce a negative test to enter to try to curb coronavirus infections.

A man in the UK was arrested outside Luton Airport in January and was charged with fraud by false representation by selling counterfeit test results, Europol said earlier this month.

In Paris, a woman and six men were arrested for selling fake false certified to travellers in Charles de Gaulle airport in November. Fake certificates were reportedly sold for €150 to €300 per document. If convicted, suspects could face up to five years in prison and a fine of €375,000.

A Spanish man was also arrested in December for selling fake documents for €40.