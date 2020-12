Two women from Ħamrun were left injured after being hit by a Toyota Vitz in Santa Venera.

The incident happened yesterday at around 3.15pm in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp.

The victims were 55 and 59. The former sustained grievous injuries whilst the latter sustained light injuries. They were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

A 33-year-old man from Ħamrun was driving the vehicle.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

