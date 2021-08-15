Two Mellieħa Men Arrested With Half Kilo Of Cocaine In Valletta

Two men have been arrested over alleged drug trafficking offences in Valletta.

After days of observation, the Anti-Drug squad stopped the 41 and 58 year old men, who both live in Mellieħa, while they were in Valletta. They were immediately searched and police found a considerable amount of white powder that they believe to be cocaine on the men.

Further searches at the men’s homes revealed around €19,000 in cash and more suspected drugs.

Police believe they found around half a kilogram of cocaine, which has a street value of over €27,000.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia was informed with the case and opened an inquiry into the charges. They are expected to be charged in court today.