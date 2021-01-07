Two Men Arrested For Kicking Elderly Man To The Ground And Robbing Him In Marsa On New Year’s Day

Two men have been arrested over a brutal New Year’s Day robbery that left one elderly man injured.

The two men, a 42-year-old man living in Gżira and a 33-year-old man living in Wied il-Għajn, were arrested by the Crime Squad with assistance from the Ħamrun District Police after becoming prime suspects in the robbery.

The incident happened at around 5am on New Year’s Day.

The 67-year-old man was attacked as he was walking in Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa, Marsa. The two men approached him before kicking him to the ground, where the robbers took the man’s mobile phone and escaped in a vehicle.

The man was later certified to have suffered slight injuries.

After receiving information that led to hours of observtion, police swooped in on the vehicle that was used in the robbery in the same street in Marsa at 9pm Wednesday night. The two men were found in the vehicles.

They are being remanded in custody at the Police Depot in Floriana and are expected to be charged in court in the coming hours.

What do you make of this New Year’s Day crime?