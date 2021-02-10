Two Men Charged With Thefts From Apartments Under Construction In Mosta And Mġarr 

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two young men have been charged over a series of thefts from construction sites in Mġarr and Mosta.

Appearing before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, Prosecuting Inspector Stephen Gulia explained how the police were informed that a number of domestic appliances from residences that were still somewhat under construction were stolen between 6th and 13th October.

Police were able to identify one of the men, 21-year-old Leon Lee, after discovering his fingerprint at one of the sites.

Mobile tracing and call profiles led police to identify the other accused, an 18-year-old who cannot be identified by court order. Both men cooperated with police to locate some of the stolen items, many of which were sold on Facebook.

Defence lawyers requested bail arguing that assistance should be given to tackling the underlying problems that led to the thefts. The prosecution did not object.

Bail was granted deposit €800 and personal guarantee of €10,000 plus probation officer as bail supervision.

The 18-year-old was represented by Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono. Lee was represented by Rachel Tua.

