Two Men Die While Positive For COVID-19 As 191 New Cases Found In Malta

Two patients have died while positive for COVID-19, Malta’s health authorities have announced.

The two men were aged 75 and 85. The national death toll for COVID-19 is now at 547.

A total of 191 new cases were found in Malta over the last 24 hours alongside 401 recoveries. There are 93 people in Mater Dei Hospital testing positive for the virus, with five of those receiving intensive care.

There are currently 3,133 active cases on the island.

