Two Men Fined €100 For Anti-Trans Hate Speech Against Former PN Candidate Angela Coleiro

Two Maltese men have been fined €100 each after a court found them guilty of anti-trans hate speech against a former Nationalist Party candidate.

Angela Coleiro had reported the two men to the Hate Crime and Hate Speech Unit last year after they published Facebook posts that referred to her by her former male identity. After feeling disappointed at the Unit’s lack of action, she later filed a police report.

Although several people commented under these two posts, she decided to limit her report to the original posters.

On Tuesday, the two men pleaded guilty, issued a public apology to Coleiro, and were fined €100 each by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.