Two Men Injured By Falling Rocks At Floriana Construction Site

Two workers have been injured while working at a construction site in Sa Maison, Floriana.

At around 9.45am, a number of large rocks fell on the men as they were working, TVM reported.

Two medical teams from Mater Dei as well as members from the Civil Protection Department were sent on scene to assist the injured men and to give them emergency medical treatment.

They were rushed to Mater Dei hospital. The condition of the men is still unknown.

Police are investigating.

