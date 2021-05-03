Two Men Taken To Mater Dei Hospital Following Two Separate Falling Incidents Late Last Night

Two men were hospitalised after falling a number of storeys from private residences last night in what were two separate but very similar accidents.

The first accident involved a man falling one storey from a residence on Triq il-Port Ruman in St Paul’s Bay at around 9:45pm. He was taken to Mater Dei where it was certified that he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Similarly, at around 1:30am, a Syrian national fell two storeys from a home on Naxxar Road in Birkirkara. A paramedic crew attended to the man onsite before he was transported to Mater Dei where it was later certified that he was also suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both incidents are underway.

What do you make of this? Let us know below