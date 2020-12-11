Two More COVID-19 Patients Die In Malta As 96 New Cases Confirmed

Two more COVID-19 patients have died in Malta over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of pandemic-related deaths up to 166.

Details of the patients haven’t been announced, but the Health Ministry confirmed in its daily bulletin that 166 COVID-19 patients have died so far, up from 164 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Malta confirmed 96 new COVID-19 cases following a total of 2,840 tests carried out over the past 24 hours, and a further 87 patients have officially recovered.

This means 10,980 people have contracted the virus since March and there are currently 1,879 active cases.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver her weekly briefing this afternoon in which she’s expected to provide some details about the latest cases and deaths.