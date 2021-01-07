Two More Maltese Independent Schools Go Online As Sense Of Confusion Reigns 

Two more Maltese independent schools, St Michael Foundation and St Martin’s College, have gone online for the next two days as a sense of confusion continues to shroud the scholastic term.

Both secondary schools informed parents yesterday that teaching will take place virtually until the end of the week in light of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

They join other independent schools, such as San Andrea and San Anton, and all Church schools in going online this week.

Yesterday, the Malta Union of Teachers announced a two-day strike at state schools in protest at the government’s refusal to move schools online.

MUT President Marco Bonnici said the health authorities have advised the education authorities not to reopen schools, but Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci steered away from calling for their closure, arguing that education should be prioritised too.