Two More Maltese Independent Schools Go Online As Sense Of Confusion Reigns
Two more Maltese independent schools, St Michael Foundation and St Martin’s College, have gone online for the next two days as a sense of confusion continues to shroud the scholastic term.
Both secondary schools informed parents yesterday that teaching will take place virtually until the end of the week in light of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
They join other independent schools, such as San Andrea and San Anton, and all Church schools in going online this week.
Yesterday, the Malta Union of Teachers announced a two-day strike at state schools in protest at the government’s refusal to move schools online.
MUT President Marco Bonnici said the health authorities have advised the education authorities not to reopen schools, but Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci steered away from calling for their closure, arguing that education should be prioritised too.
Bonnici didn’t clarify who exactly from the health authorities lent this advice but confirmed he wasn’t referring to Gauci.
In a statement this morning, the MUT declared the strike as a “great success”.
“Educators aren’t ready to be led blindly by an irresponsible minister when the pandemic situation requires analysis and action, as the health authorities confirmed in a press conference yesterday, to ensure everyone’s mind is at rest that schools are safe.”
“We urge the health and education authorities to immediately analyse the pandemic situation and its effects on educators, children and families, so schools can return to physical learning with all the necessary measures.”
Meanwhile, the government said this morning that schools remain open despite the strike and that school transport and the breakfast club will operate as normal.
“If students do not attend school, they don’t need a medical certificate. Regarding whether lessons will be delivered, every school will work according to the teachers that turn up for work,” the government said.
Do you think schools should reopen physically?