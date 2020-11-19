Two More Victims In Malta Succumb To COVID-19, Bringing Total Death Toll Up To 106

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two more victims have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll up to 106.

A 75-year-old man, who was confirmed as positive for the virus on 2nd November, passed away yesterday at the Good Samaritan Long-term Care Facility.

The second victim was a 73-year-old man who was confirmed positive on 11th November. He passed away earlier today at Mater Dei hospital.

Malta’s health ministry expressed its condolences for the victims’ families and urged the public to continue following social distancing measures.

