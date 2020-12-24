Two New Deaths And 70 COVID-19 Cases Registered In Malta

There are 70 new cases of COVID-19 and two more virus-related deaths in Malta, according to the latest medical bulletin by the Health Ministry.

With 130 new recoveries and the latest deaths, Malta’s active cases dropped slightly to 1,436.

Daily swab tests remained high with 2,928 conducted within the last 24 hours.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. From yesterday’s cases, 23 were family members of previously known cases; eight were traced to patients in contact with positive work colleagues and others stemmed from social gatherings.