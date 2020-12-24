Two New Deaths And 70 COVID-19 Cases Registered In Malta
There are 70 new cases of COVID-19 and two more virus-related deaths in Malta, according to the latest medical bulletin by the Health Ministry.
With 130 new recoveries and the latest deaths, Malta’s active cases dropped slightly to 1,436.
Daily swab tests remained high with 2,928 conducted within the last 24 hours.
Today’s cases are still being investigated. From yesterday’s cases, 23 were family members of previously known cases; eight were traced to patients in contact with positive work colleagues and others stemmed from social gatherings.
With the latest two victims, Malta’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 203.
The first victim was an 82-year-old man. He was confirmed positive on 19th December and died yesterday while receiving treatment in Mater Dei.
An 86-year-old woman was the second victim. She tested positive for COVID-19 on 13th December and passed away earlier this morning.
