Two New Full-Sized, Fully Electric Buses Launched For All Standard Routes Across Malta

Two 100% electric, zero-emission buses are being to the public transport fleet in Malta – the first for the island.

These fully-electric buses will be operating on public transport routes in Malta after a €1 million investment, and will be the first on the island following six other electric buses being rolled out in Gozo prior to this.

“Transport plays a vital role in our society and our economy; our quality of life depends on an efficient and accessible transport system,” Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said during the launch of the two new buses.

“It also leaves a significant impact on our environment and, with an increasing demand for greener transport services, we need to ensure that our national transport system is well equipped to address these challenges. Our current bus fleet is mostly made up of the latest environmentally-friendly buses, but it is now time to shift to the next level to electrically powered buses.”

“Today’s investment is only the start of the decarbonisation plan and will be further complemented by the free public transport scheme which will be introduced on the 1st October of this year, where public transport will be free for all Tallinja cardholders. Taken together, these measures will ensure a better and cleaner future for us all.”