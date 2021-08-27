Two New Species Of Maltese Cockroach Discovered As Known Species Increase From Seven To 21

A Maltese scientist has discovered two previously undocumented species of cockroach that can only be found in Malta, according to a newly-published study.

The discovery was made by naturalist Arnold Sciberras and has been documented in a paper reviewing the current Blattodea – a grouping of insects including cockroaches and termites – fauna of Malta.

“Two new cockroach species to science!” Sciberras said in a Facebook post last week. “This long-awaited study reviews the current Blattodea fauna of the Maltese Archipelago, increasing the species list from the seven recorded species to 21.”

The study is the first of its kind since the 1980s.