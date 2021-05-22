Two Nigerian Men Die After Encountering Trouble While Swimming In St Paul’s Bay

Two Nigerian men drowned in St Paul’s Bay last night in a tragic incident that involved one of the men trying to rescue the other.

According to police reports, one of the men fell into the sea and was struggling to get back on land. Despite calling for help, the second man entered the water in an attempt to rescue his friend, but also encountered difficulty while swimming.

Both the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department rushed to the scene to rescue the men, but unfortunately, both were pronounced dead on site.

The incident happened at around 12.15am at Dawret il-Gżejjer.

An inquiry into this case is being led by Magistrate Claire Strafrace Zammit.

Rest in peace