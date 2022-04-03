Two Patients Die While Positive For COVID-19 As 607 New Cases Found In Malta

Two people have died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, the latest international numbers show.

A total of 607 new COVID-19 cases were also found on the island over the same time period. 109 other patients have recovered from the virus.

Active cases now stand at 6,910, while the national death toll has risen to 641.

Malta’s Health Authority has stopped publishing the daily COVID-19 numbers, with local experts and professionals turning to international aggregators like GitHub to find the latest numbers from the island.