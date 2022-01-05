Malta has recorded 922 new COVID-19 cases and 409 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

Two patients, a 65-year-old male and a 69-year-old female, died while positive with COVID-19.

There are 121 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, five of whom are in ITU.

The total number of active cases is now at 14,632. The total number of deaths is at 482.