Two Patients – One Aged 52 – Die While Positive For COVID-19 As 194 New Cases Found

Two people have died while testing positive for the COVID-19 virus over the last 24 hours, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

One was a male, aged 52, and a female, aged 91.

A total of 194 new cases were discovered alongside 78 recoveries, leading to a total of 1,527 active cases.

There are 43 people being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with two people recieving intensive care in the ITU.

