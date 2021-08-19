د . إAEDSRر . س

Two People Die From COVID-19 As Cases Rise Slightly In Malta For Second Day

Two more people have died from COVID-19 related issues, Malta’s health authorities have announced today.

A 96-year-old female and 79-year-old male passed away. There have been a total of 435 deaths in Malta related to COVID-19.

86 new cases were found alongside 56 new recoveries, bringing active cases to 643.

32 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Mater Dei Hospital, with two of them in the ITU.

