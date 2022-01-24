Two People Die While Positive For COVID-19 As Active Cases Drop Below 5,000 For First Time In A Month

Malta’s active cases have dropped to below 5,000 for the first time this year, currently resting at 4,708.

This is after reaching a peak of 15,065 on 6th January.

Two people have died over the last 24 hours, both males, aged 55 and 90.

202 new cases were discovered over the last 24 hours, alongside 1,253 new recoveries.

103 patients are in Mater Dei Hospital, with six people in ITU.