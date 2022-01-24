د . إAEDSRر . س

Two People Die While Positive For COVID-19 As Active Cases Drop Below 5,000 For First Time In A Month

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s active cases have dropped to below 5,000 for the first time this year, currently resting at 4,708.

This is after reaching a peak of 15,065 on 6th January.

Two people have died over the last 24 hours, both males, aged 55 and 90.

202 new cases were discovered over the last 24 hours, alongside 1,253 new recoveries.

103 patients are in Mater Dei Hospital, with six people in ITU.

Tag someone who needs to know today’s numbers 

READ NEXT: Woman Travelling Back To Malta Finds She's Positive After Stepping Off Plane

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All