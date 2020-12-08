Two People Die While Testing Positive For COVID-19 In Malta

Two more people have died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta.

The first case involves a 77-year-old man who was confirmed positive with COVID-19 on 4th December. He passed away in Mater Dei hospital yesterday.

The second case involved an 89-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 7th December. She passed away in Mater Dei hospital today.

The Health Ministry has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims while urging people to follow social distancing guidelines.

RIP