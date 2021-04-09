Two People In Malta Developed Blood Clots After COVID-19 Vaccine But Health Authorities Maintain No Credible Link 

Two people in Malta developed blood clots after taking a COVID-19 vaccine, but health authorities said there was no confirmed link between the two.

“Neither of the two cases were confirmed to be directly related to the vaccine,” Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said at a press conference earlier today.

One person developed a blood clot after taking the Pfizer vaccine, while the other developed it after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Earlier this week, the European Medicines Agency concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine is linked to rare cases of blood clots found in people who received the vaccine.

Following the news, the United Kingdom restricted giving the vaccine to people under 30 and recommended that people aged 18 to 29 be offered alternative jabs.

However, the Malta Medicines Agency stated there are no plans to stop the distribution of AstraZeneca in Malta, stating that the benefits of AstraZeneca “outweigh the risks of side effects”.

Asked whether younger people will be given alternative vaccines, Gauci stood by the recommendations of the EMA.

Malta has procured a million doses of AstraZeneca through a joint EU initiative.

