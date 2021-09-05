Two People, Including 41-Year-Old Man, Die From COVID-19 In Malta

Two people have died from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

A 41-year-old man as well as a 69-year-old woman passed away from the virus, bringing the national death toll to 444.

A total of 49 new cases were found during the same period alongside 43 recoveries, bringing active cases to 723.

31 patients are being treated for the virus in Mater Dei, two of whom are in the ITU.