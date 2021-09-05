د . إAEDSRر . س

Two People, Including 41-Year-Old Man, Die From COVID-19 In Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Two people have died from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

A 41-year-old man as well as a 69-year-old woman passed away from the virus, bringing the national death toll to 444.

A total of 49 new cases were found during the same period alongside 43 recoveries, bringing active cases to 723.

31 patients are being treated for the virus in Mater Dei, two of whom are in the ITU.

What do you make of today’s numbers?

READ NEXT: PL And PN Media Formally Told To Settle Over €5 Million In Unpaid VAT According To New Reports

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All