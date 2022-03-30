Two PN Candidates Resign From Politics As One Admits: ‘I Can’t Recognise The Party I Once Loved’ 

Ivan Bartolo and Errol Cutajar, two PN candidates who contested the last election, have announced their resignation from politics.

“Thank you to all those who expressed their trust in me but the time has come for me to completely retire from politics and dedicate more time to those things that give me satisfaction,” Bartolo, a Paola councillor who runs a soup kitchen in the town, said.

“I can no longer recognise the party I used to love.”

Contacted by Lovin Malta to clarify that final remark, Bartolo – who obtained 241 first-count votes in the fourth district – said he has no further comment to give at this stage.