Two PN Candidates Resign From Politics As One Admits: ‘I Can’t Recognise The Party I Once Loved’
Ivan Bartolo and Errol Cutajar, two PN candidates who contested the last election, have announced their resignation from politics.
“Thank you to all those who expressed their trust in me but the time has come for me to completely retire from politics and dedicate more time to those things that give me satisfaction,” Bartolo, a Paola councillor who runs a soup kitchen in the town, said.
“I can no longer recognise the party I used to love.”
Contacted by Lovin Malta to clarify that final remark, Bartolo – who obtained 241 first-count votes in the fourth district – said he has no further comment to give at this stage.
Meanwhile, Errol Cutajar, a Marsaskala councillor and lawyer, said that he decided not to contest an upcoming casual election on the 3rd district, where he received 454 votes, and that his political journey will end here.
“I lived through a number of experiences, some nice and others not so nice, but the ones that will stick with me the most are the genuine friendships I struck, particularly with the members of my team and my candidate colleagues,” he said.
“I feel serene with my conscience that I did my duty in the last five years, but seeing as the result is what it is, I feel I should leave space for those who can give more and better than me.”
“I will dedicate more time to myself, my family and my profession, and I thank every party official, particularly Bernard Grech for his continuous support.”
They join Jose Herrera and Evarist Bartolo, former PL ministers who announced their resignation from politics after failing to get elected.
