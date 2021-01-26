Two Priests Arrested For Alleged Rape Of An Altar Boy In Gozo

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two members of the clergy in Gozo have been arrested for allegations of rape of an altar boy.

The abuse allegedly took place a number of years ago. Police pushed forward with the charges against the two priests after gathering sufficient evidence following a report submitted to the Safeguarding Commission within the Curia. 

The two men were arrested yesterday following hours of interrogation at the police headquarters in Floriana. They will be arraigned in front of Magistrate Monica Vella. 

No further details were given.

Photo: Gozo Court, TVM

